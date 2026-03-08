Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Considers 3rd Baby With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: ‘Girls Need Sisters’

Khloe Kardashian isn't ruling out having another baby via surrogate in order to give her daughter a sister.

Published on March 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Birthday Bash 30 Tickets

Khloe Kardashian is open to having a third baby via surrogate with ex-partner Tristan Thompson in order to give their daughter, True, a sister to move through the world with.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attends Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

In the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe In Wonder Land, the Good American co-founder discussed the possibility of adding another child to her family with the Cleveland Cavaliers veteran.

“I don’t think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters,” she said. “But I think I have one girl left and I have been contemplating like, ‘Do I just do this?’”

Kardashian said the experience could be a possible do over for her as her last surrogacy experience was marred by Thompson’s cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols, whose son turned out to belong to the NBA player.

“I would put the baby in a surrogate and I think I would have a very different experience,” she said. “I would be along for that surrogate journey as opposed to all the trauma that surrounded Tatum’s surrogate experience.”

She continued,

“But when you put an embryo on there’s no guarantee that it will take so I also was thinking I could try that and if it doesn’t work that means God didn’t want me to have another baby and that’s fine. But I don’t even think I have the emotional capacity.”

Well, it seems like True is on board to expand her big sister duties and is excitedly spreading the word about the possibility.

“True knows she has a sister in the freezer and she will tell people that,” Khloe said. “I’m like, ‘We need context, though.’ They think I have a little girl in my freezer.”

True is not, technically, wrong though it might be best to find a new way of explaining it all.

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: ‘Girls Need Sisters’ was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury

Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Uses 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' & 'Pokémon Pokopia' Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Jon Favreau & Terrence Howard Celebrate "Iron Man" At Macy's

Terrence Howard Revisits Fumbling The Marvel Studios Bag

Hip-Hop Wired
Project Helix

Microsoft Confirms It's Next Xbox Console, Project Helix, Here's What We Know

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close