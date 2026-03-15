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Paramount Skydance BET+ Merger Explained

Paramount Skydance to Fold BET+ Into Paramount+ in June

Paramount Skydance will phase out BET+ in June 2026, merge its content into Paramount+, and buy out Tyler Perry’s minority stake.

Published on March 15, 2026
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Paramount Skydance to Fold BET+ Into Paramount+ in June

Paramount Skydance is officially ending BET+ and moving all content to Paramount+ this June — while acquiring Tyler Perry’s stake in the streamer. Here’s what the shift means for BET, Black storytelling, and the future of the brand.

Read more here!

Paramount Skydance to Fold BET+ Into Paramount+ in June was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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