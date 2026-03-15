Paramount Skydance to Fold BET+ Into Paramount+ in June

Paramount Skydance is officially ending BET+ and moving all content to Paramount+ this June — while acquiring Tyler Perry’s stake in the streamer. Here’s what the shift means for BET, Black storytelling, and the future of the brand.

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Paramount Skydance to Fold BET+ Into Paramount+ in June was originally published on myclassixatl.com