Source: Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC / Getty

Jack Harlow really shocked his day-one fans (and the culture in general) when his latest project Monica, turned out to be a neo-soul album that no one saw coming. While opinions on the album vary it did spark some hilarious 90’s R&B memes and Black-ish nicknames for Harlow and for that we’re grateful.

Still, the man has an album to promote so Jack Harlow comes through with some new visuals to “Trade Places” in which the Louisville, Kentucky rapper turned crooner strolls through the streets in stylish leather shearling (and a sock on his head) before meeting up with his boo who may in fact be the inspiration behind his pivot to neo-soul during these winter months. We wonder if his still considers himself the “hardest white boy” since Eminem these days. Just sayin.’

Speaking of things we didn’t see coming, Shaggy and Robin Thicke decided to come out of left field with a new collaboration and for their clip to “Looking Lovely,” the reggae and R&B veterans make the most of what seems to be a farmhouse where couples enjoy a little R&R and the artists enjoy the company of the remaining single women.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DaBaby, YG, and more.

JACK HARLOW – “TRADE PLACES”

SHAGGY & ROBIN THICKE – “LOOKING LOVELY”

DABABY – “POP DAT THANG”

YG – “STATE OF EMERGENCY”

NEEK BUCKS – “NEEDLE”

KODAK BLACK – “LOVE ME NOT”

DANILEIGH – “G.O.D.”

D'Anglo aka Jack Harlow “Trade Place,” Shaggy & Robin Thicke “Looking Lovely” & More | Daily Visuals 3.19.26 was originally published on hiphopwired.com