ICE Agents Deployed To Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Amid TSA Shortages

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Monday morning to assist with managing security lines as the partial government shutdown continues to strain Transportation Security Administration (TSA) resources. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the deployment comes after weekend chaos saw security wait times at the airport peak at three hours.

Hartsfield-Jackson is one of 13 airports nationwide where ICE agents have been dispatched to alleviate the burden on TSA staff. The agents are tasked with crowd management and logistical support, such as monitoring lines and assisting passengers with bins. However, they are not authorized to conduct immigration enforcement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed the deployment, stating, “According to federal officials, these personnel will be assigned to support operational needs directed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), including line management and crowd control within the domestic terminals.” He emphasized, “Federal officials have indicated that this deployment is not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities.”

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The move follows a significant increase in TSA callouts and resignations. The Department of Homeland Security reports that 400 TSA agents have quit since the shutdown began. At Hartsfield-Jackson, approximately 34% of TSA staff called out, resulting in long lines that stretched outside the terminal.

Despite the challenges, Mayor Dickens reassured travelers, saying, “Our administration remains hopeful the federal government can soon find a way to fully fund TSA and pay their employees to resume standard operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—and all airports we connect to.”

President Donald Trump stated that ICE agents would help ensure smoother airport operations during the funding impasse. However, he also hinted at possibly deploying the National Guard if conditions don’t improve.

Traveling Through The Chaos

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson described the scene as “mass chaos,” with TSA lines snaking through baggage claim areas and out the door. On its website, Hartsfield-Jackson advises passengers to arrive at least four hours early to navigate through the long security lines.

As the shutdown drags on, the impact on air travel continues to grow, with no resolution in sight for the Department of Homeland Security’s funding stalemate.

ICE Agents Deployed To Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Amid TSA Shortages was originally published on majicatl.com