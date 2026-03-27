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Fetty Wap Drops His First Album Since Being Released

The Zoo Is Back: Fetty Wap Drops His First Album Since Prison Release

Fetty Wap has fans feeling like it’s 2016 all over again with the release of his new project, Zavier.

Published on March 27, 2026
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Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party
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Fetty Wap has fans feeling like it’s 2016 all over again with the release of his new project, Zavier.

On Zavier, Fetty taps back into the melodic sound that made him a household name during his breakout run. Longtime supporters will likely recognize the nostalgic vibes that helped propel hits like “Trap Queen,” “679,” and “My Way.”

Before Zavier, the last album Fetty released was King Zoo in 2023. While the project arrived years after his initial success, it struggled to recreate the momentum he had during his chart-dominating run in the mid-2010s.

During a recent sit-down with Tamron Hall, the 1738 rapper admitted he wasn’t sure if music would still be waiting for him after prison. In fact, Fetty revealed he even prepared to pursue a career outside of the industry by taking HVAC courses.

“You meet a lot of people that…they had legitimate businesses and were making a good amount of money. So I’m like, well, he making, like, rapper money. I’ma try that.”

Now that Fetty sees fans still rocking with him, he’s returned the 17-track album packed with collaborations. The project features New Jersey artists Albee Al and Monty, while also reaching out to New York for appearances from Max B and Honey Bxby.

With Zavier now out, fans online are sharing their reactions to Fetty Wap’s long-awaited return.

Some users are feeling the new Fetty album

Started the project off strong.

Casual Kanye L, casual Fetty W.

A lot of positive feedback on Fetty Wap’s new album.

Mr. 1738 is back.

The Zoo Is Back: Fetty Wap Drops His First Album Since Prison Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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