Win Exclusive “The Mummy” Swag!

Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Win exclusive swag from legendary horror producers James Wan and Blumhouse’s new chilling take on a classic monster myth, LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY.

Items:

• Branded Lunch Box

• Scorpion Lollipop

• Salted Pistachios

• Black Licorice

• Branded t-shirts

• Mini posters

Synopsis: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY is an unrelenting psychological horror that reinvents the iconic monster myth through the terrifying cursed possession of a young girl – leaving her family desperate to find out what happened – to save her, and themselves, before it’s too late.

Click here to see Trailer: