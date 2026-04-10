Win Exclusive “The Mummy” Swag!
Win exclusive swag from legendary horror producers James Wan and Blumhouse’s new chilling take on a classic monster myth, LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY.
Items:
• Branded Lunch Box
• Scorpion Lollipop
• Salted Pistachios
• Black Licorice
• Branded t-shirts
• Mini posters
Synopsis: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY is an unrelenting psychological horror that reinvents the iconic monster myth through the terrifying cursed possession of a young girl – leaving her family desperate to find out what happened – to save her, and themselves, before it’s too late.
Click here to see Trailer:
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