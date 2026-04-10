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Win Exclusive “The Mummy” Swag!

Published on April 10, 2026
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Birthday Bash 30 Tickets
Majic Events
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

Win exclusive swag from legendary horror producers James Wan and Blumhouse’s new chilling take on a classic monster myth, LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY.

Items:

•             Branded Lunch Box

•             Scorpion Lollipop

•             Salted Pistachios

•             Black Licorice

•             Branded t-shirts

•             Mini posters

Synopsis: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY is an unrelenting psychological horror that reinvents the iconic monster myth through the terrifying cursed possession of a young girl – leaving her family desperate to find out what happened – to save her, and themselves, before it’s too late.

Click here to see Trailer: 

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