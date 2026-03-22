The NFLPA Sandlot 7-on-7 Youth Football Event in Wellington, Florida continues to bring out not just top-tier talent, but real ones who are committed to pouring back into the next generation.

I caught up with Rasheed Walker of the Carolina Panthers for another edition of “The Quick Seven,” and while he may not be from the Wellington area, his impact in youth spaces speaks loud.

Walker has been actively involved in giving back, working with young athletes and using his platform to create opportunities and inspiration for the next wave. And you can tell, this isn’t for show, it’s something he takes seriously.

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During our quick-hitting interview, he dropped insight on discipline, mindset, and what it really takes to elevate your game. His message was consistent with what you hear from the greats:

The work you put in when nobody’s watching is what separates you.

But of course, we had to have a little fun with it too.

At one point, I joked about bringing him to the Atlanta Falcons to protect the quarterback, and let’s just say… I might’ve tried to sweeten the deal with some legendary lemon pepper wings from Magic City 😂

All jokes aside, it’s always dope to see players like Walker balancing the grind of the NFL while still making time to impact the community. That’s the kind of presence that sticks with young athletes long after the event is over.

Rasheed Walker Talks Youth Impact… and a Potential Falcons Move Over Lemon Pepper Flats X Magic Combo was originally published on majicatl.com