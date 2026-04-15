Comedy meets real-life connection.

Reec sits down with viral sensations Ant North and Shun North, the couple behind some of the internet’s funniest relationship skits and episodic content.

Known for their hilarious and relatable parodies of everyday relationships, The North’s have built a loyal following through authenticity and chemistry. But this conversation goes deeper than social media.

Reec and Ant North take a trip down memory lane, reflecting on their early days in the music industry, being on the same label, and how that experience turned into a long-lasting brotherhood.

From viral moments to real-life loyalty, this interview is full of laughs, history, and insight.

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The North’s Go Viral: From Skits to Real-Life Love & Loyalty was originally published on majicatl.com