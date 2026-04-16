A star on the rise.

Reec sits down with emerging artist Shaleah Jean, a rising voice bringing a fresh sound, captivating energy, and undeniable presence to the music scene.

In this interview, Shaleah opens up about her musical journey, her connection to legendary funk icon Bootsy Collins, and how that legacy continues to inspire her artistry.

With the look, the sound, and the drive to go far, she shares her vision, goals, and what fans can expect as she continues to build her name in the industry.

Rising Star Shaleah Jean Talks Legacy, Sound & Big Goals was originally published on majicatl.com