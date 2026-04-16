A legend and a rising star in one room.

Reec sits down with legendary producer Troy Taylor, whose résumé includes working with icons like Aretha Franklin and Boyz II Men, alongside rising artist Devon Culture.

Devon Culture is quickly building buzz online, going viral with his unique covers and original music that continue to capture attention across platforms. Representing Philadelphia, he talks about developing his sound under the guidance of a true industry veteran and what’s ahead as his career continues to rise.

This conversation bridges generations, experience, and the future of music.

Troy Taylor & Devon Culture: Legend Meets the Next Star was originally published on majicatl.com