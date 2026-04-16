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From Music to Movies: Lynn Tate Is Doing It All

Published on April 15, 2026
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A true Southern entertainment powerhouse.

Reec sits down with Lynn Tate, a dynamic Southern Soul songbird who is expanding her impact into film production and storytelling.

In this conversation, Lynn shares insights on her latest music, her work behind the scenes in film, and her deep roots in the Atlanta and Southern entertainment scene.

The interview also takes a nostalgic turn as she and Reec reflect on the moments they shared on Rickey Smiley For Real, giving fans a glimpse into their history on screen.

Plus, members of her cast stop by for special guest appearances, adding even more energy and personality to the conversation.

From Music to Movies: Lynn Tate Is Doing It All was originally published on majicatl.com

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