Bryanna Gena` on Sexpertise, Relationships and Warming Up the Engine

Reec sits down with Bryanna Gena`, a certified sexuality and relationship coach who has been breaking the internet with her bold, honest, and educational approach to intimacy.(no title)

In this fun and eye-opening conversation, Bryanna talks relationships, communication, turn ons, turn offs, and what people often get wrong when it comes to connection. She also gives men a few real cheat codes on how to better understand intimacy, including how to properly “warm up the engine” before expecting things to go anywhere.

From laughs to real relationship lessons, this interview is entertaining, informative, and definitely not your average conversation.

Bryanna Gena` on Sexpertise, Relationships and Warming Up the Engine was originally published on majicatl.com