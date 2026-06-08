ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States
- Ranks states from highest to lowest cost of living, with housing as the biggest factor.
- Identifies top affordable states for different income levels, from $50K to $100K+.
- Highlights key drivers of high vs. low costs, such as housing demand, taxes, and economic factors.
This guide created by ChatGPT ranks all 50 U.S. states from highest to lowest cost of living based on a combination of housing costs, utilities, transportation such as gas prices and other everyday expenses. Housing was weighted most heavily since it is typically the largest expense for most households.
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For each state, you’ll find the average household income, estimated income needed to live comfortably, average rent, average mortgage payment, average gas prices, and an explanation of the factors that influence costs.
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Please note that all figures are estimates and are intended to provide a general comparison rather than exact costs. Living expenses can vary significantly within a state depending on the city, neighborhood, lifestyle, and housing market.
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This ranking is not an official government ranking but a practical overview created by ChatGPT to compare affordability and cost of living across all 50 states.
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Hawaii
Median Income: – $100,000
Comfortable Income: – $115K–$140K
Rent: – $2,300
Mortgage: – $5,000+
Gas: – $4.60
Why so expensive:
- Everything is imported (food, fuel, materials)
- Limited land + strict zoning
- Tourism-driven economy inflates prices
Massachusetts
Median Income: – $99,000
Comfortable Income: – $110K–$135K
Rent: – $2,400
Mortgage: – $4,300
Gas: – $3.25
Why:
- Boston housing crisis
- High-paying biotech/education jobs
- Old housing stock + limited supply
California
Median Income: – $95,000
Comfortable Income: – $115K–$150K
Rent: – $2,600
Mortgage: – $4,800+
Gas: – $4.80
Why:
- Extremely high housing demand
- Tech hubs (Bay Area, LA)
- High taxes + regulations
New York
Median Income: ~$85,000
Comfortable Income: $105K–$140K
Rent: ~$2,500
Mortgage: ~$4,200
Gas: ~$3.50
Why:
- NYC dominates pricing
- High property taxes
- Dense population = housing scarcity
Washington
Median Income: ~$96,000
Comfortable Income: $105K–$130K
Rent: ~$2,000
Mortgage: ~$3,800
Gas: ~$4.40
Why:
- Seattle tech boom (Amazon, Microsoft)
- Limited housing growth
- Strong in-migration
Colorado
Median Income: ~$92,000
Comfortable Income: $100K–$125K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,600
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- Migration from expensive coastal states
- High demand in Denver/Boulder
- Limited new housing supply
New Jersey
Median Income: ~$97,000
Comfortable Income: $105K–$130K
Rent: ~$2,100
Mortgage: ~$4,500
Gas: ~$3.40
Why:
- NYC commuter demand
- High property taxes
- Dense suburban development
Maryland
Median Income: ~$108,000
Comfortable Income: $110K–$135K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,900
Gas: ~$3.45
Why:
- Federal government jobs
- DC metro pricing spillover
- High incomes drive up costs
Connecticut
Median Income: ~$90,000
Comfortable Income: $100K–$125K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,700
Gas: ~$3.30
Why:
- NYC commuter belt
- High insurance + property taxes
- Aging housing stock
New Hampshire
Median Income: ~$96,000
Comfortable Income: $100K–$120K
Rent: ~$1,800
Mortgage: ~$3,500
Gas: ~$3.40
Why:
- No state income tax attracts high earners
- Limited housing supply
- Boston commuter spillover
Oregon
Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $85K–$110K
Rent: ~$1,800
Mortgage: ~$3,400
Gas: ~$4.30
Why costs are high:
- Portland housing demand
- Limited new construction due to zoning laws
- High West Coast cost spillover from California
Utah
Median Income: ~$89,000
Comfortable Income: $85K–$105K
Rent: ~$1,600
Mortgage: ~$3,200
Gas: ~$3.50
Why:
- Fast population growth (especially Salt Lake City)
- Tech expansion (“Silicon Slopes”)
- Housing demand outpacing supply
Florida
Median Income: ~$77,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$105K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,300
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- Massive migration from other states
- Insurance + hurricane risk increasing costs
- High retiree demand
Virginia
Median Income: ~$98,000
Comfortable Income: $95K–$120K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,600
Gas: ~$3.40
Why:
- Northern Virginia DC job market
- Federal contractor salaries
- High-income government corridor
Nevada
Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,700
Mortgage: ~$3,100
Gas: ~$4.00
Why:
- Las Vegas housing boom
- Tourism-driven economy
- Limited water supply restricts expansion
Arizona
Median Income: ~$74,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,600
Mortgage: ~$2,900
Gas: ~$3.80
Why:
- Rapid migration from California
- Phoenix housing surge
- Limited water + heat constraints
Minnesota
Median Income: ~$86,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$100K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,900
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- Strong healthcare + corporate jobs (Minneapolis)
- Cold climate reduces migration inflow
- Stable but rising housing market
Texas
Median Income: ~$79,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,400
Mortgage: ~$2,600
Gas: ~$2.90
Why:
- No state income tax (attracts migration)
- Huge job markets (Dallas, Houston, Austin)
- Housing still cheaper but rising fast
Rhode Island
Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$100K
Rent: ~$1,700
Mortgage: ~$3,100
Gas: ~$3.40
Why:
- Small state = limited housing supply
- Boston commuting influence
- Coastal property premiums
Illinois
Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$100K
Rent: ~$1,700
Mortgage: ~$3,000
Gas: ~$3.60
Why:
- Chicago drives pricing structure
- High property taxes
- Economic imbalance between city and rural areas
Pennsylvania
Median Income: ~$76,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,700
Gas: ~$3.60
Why costs are moderate:
- Philly drives higher prices, rural areas very cheap
- Old housing stock keeps prices lower overall
- Stable job market but slow growth
Georgia
Median Income: ~$79,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,600
Mortgage: ~$2,900
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- Atlanta growth (corporate + film industry)
- Heavy migration from other states
- Suburban expansion increasing housing costs
North Carolina
Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,700
Gas: ~$3.10
Why:
- Raleigh/Durham tech + universities
- Charlotte banking industry
- Fast population growth
Tennessee
Median Income: ~$74,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$90K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,600
Gas: ~$3.00
Why:
- Nashville booming entertainment economy
- No state income tax attracts migration
- Housing rising quickly but still moderate
Wisconsin
Median Income: ~$75,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$90K
Rent: ~$1,300
Mortgage: ~$2,400
Gas: ~$3.30
Why:
- Stable manufacturing + agriculture base
- Slow population growth keeps housing cheaper
- Milwaukee slightly more expensive than rest
Idaho
Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,800
Gas: ~$3.90
Why:
- Massive migration from California
- Boise housing surge
- Limited infrastructure for growth
Indiana
Median Income: ~$71,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,200
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- Low cost of housing and land
- Manufacturing-based economy
- Minimal in-migration pressure
South Carolina
Median Income: ~$70,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,400
Mortgage: ~$2,500
Gas: ~$3.10
Why:
- Coastal tourism (Charleston, Myrtle Beach)
- Retirement migration increasing demand
- Still relatively affordable inland
New Mexico
Median Income: ~$62,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$80K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,300
Gas: ~$3.70
Why:
- Low wages overall
- Sparse population = cheap housing
- Limited job growth outside government/labs
Maine
Median Income: ~$75,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$90K
Rent: ~$1,400
Mortgage: ~$2,600
Gas: ~$3.50
Why:
- Seasonal tourism drives coastal prices up
- Rural inland areas remain cheap
- Aging population limits growth
Iowa
Median Income: ~$73,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$2,000
Gas: ~$3.20
Why costs are low:
- Agriculture-driven economy
- Low population growth
- Cheap land and housing
Nebraska
Median Income: ~$75,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,150
Mortgage: ~$2,100
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- Stable farming + insurance + logistics jobs
- Low housing demand outside Omaha/Lincoln
- Affordable land supply
Ohio
Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,100
Gas: ~$3.40
Why:
- Manufacturing decline kept housing cheap
- Large rural population
- Cleveland/Columbus/Cincinnati moderately priced
Michigan
Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,200
Gas: ~$3.50
Why:
- Auto industry volatility
- Abundant housing supply
- Detroit still suppresses statewide averages
Missouri
Median Income: ~$71,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,100
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- St. Louis & Kansas City keep costs moderate
- Low statewide taxes
- Plenty of undeveloped land
Alabama
Median Income: ~$63,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$75K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$1,900
Gas: ~$3.00
Why:
- Low wages overall
- Cheap land and housing
- Limited large metro pressure
Kentucky
Median Income: ~$62,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$75K
Rent: ~$1,050
Mortgage: ~$1,900
Gas: ~$3.10
Why:
- Rural economy
- Low housing demand
- Small metro areas (Louisville, Lexington)
Louisiana
Median Income: ~$60,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$75K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$2,000
Gas: ~$3.00
Why:
- Oil + tourism economy unstable
- High insurance costs but cheap housing
- Hurricane risk balances affordability
Arkansas
Median Income: ~$60,000
Comfortable Income: $55K–$70K
Rent: ~$950
Mortgage: ~$1,700
Gas: ~$2.90
Why:
- Very low land costs
- Walmart HQ boosts local economy but wages remain low
- Rural-heavy population
Mississippi
Median Income: ~$55,000
Comfortable Income: $55K–$70K
Rent: ~$900
Mortgage: ~$1,600
Gas: ~$2.90
Why:
- Lowest wages in the U.S.
- Cheap housing and land
- Limited industrial development
West Virginia
Median Income: ~$58,000
Comfortable Income: $55K–$70K
Rent: ~$900
Mortgage: ~$1,600
Gas: ~$3.30
Why costs are low:
- Population decline
- Very affordable housing
- Limited job growth outside healthcare, education, and energy
Oklahoma
Median Income: ~$67,000
Comfortable Income: $55K–$75K
Rent: ~$1,000
Mortgage: ~$1,700
Gas: ~$2.80
Why:
- Abundant land
- Energy industry influence
- Strong housing supply
South Dakota
Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$80K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$1,900
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- No state income tax
- Low population density
- Stable agriculture and tourism sectors
North Dakota
Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,150
Mortgage: ~$2,000
Gas: ~$3.30
Why:
- Energy production supports wages
- Low population
- Plenty of available land
Kansas
Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$80K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$1,900
Gas: ~$3.00
Why:
- Large housing supply
- Agriculture and manufacturing base
- Slow population growth
Wyoming
Median Income: ~$76,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,000
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- No state income tax
- Sparse population
- Energy and tourism economy
Montana
Median Income: ~$69,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,350
Mortgage: ~$2,400
Gas: ~$3.40
Why:
- Rural state with modest wages
- Some areas becoming expensive due to migration
- Still cheaper than most Western states
Delaware
Median Income: ~$82,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$90K
Rent: ~$1,450
Mortgage: ~$2,500
Gas: ~$3.20
Why:
- No sales tax
- Moderate housing costs
- Smaller population
Vermont
Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,700
Gas: ~$3.50
Why:
- Rural state
- Limited housing supply in some areas
- Smaller job market
Alaska
Median Income: ~$90,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$110K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,800
Gas: ~$4.00
Why:
Energy production supports incomes
Housing is relatively affordable outside a few markets
No state income tax
Summary:
BEST STATES BY INCOME LEVEL
If You Make $50,000–$70,000
Best value:
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Iowa
- Kansas
If You Make $70,000–$100,000
Best value:
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- South Carolina
If You Make $100,000+
Best value:
- Texas
- Florida
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Arizona
Best Overall Affordability-to-Income Ratio
If your goal is maximizing lifestyle, housing affordability, and income potential, the states that consistently score well are:
- Texas
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Indiana
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Kansas
- Iowa
- Ohio
ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States was originally published on majic945.com