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Producer Tay Keith Remembered By Sexyy Red, Juicy J & More

R.I.P. Tay Keith! Sexyy Red, Juicy J & More Honor Grammy Nominated Producer Legacy After Family Confirms His Death

Published on June 20, 2026
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The hip hop community is mourning the loss of Grammy nominated producer Tay Keith, who was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Thursday after Metro Nashville Police officers conducted a welfare check. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected. At this time, no official cause of death has been publicly released.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The producer’s family confirmed the heartbreaking news one day after reports of his passing began circulating online.

“It’s with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of BryTavious ‘Tay Keith’ Chambers,” reads the statement. “BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture.”

Born and raised in Memphis, Tay Keith became one of the most influential producers of his generation. His signature sound helped shape modern hip hop and earned him Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song in 2019 for “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee. He later received another nomination in 2024 for “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage.

Over the course of his career, Tay Keith worked alongside some of music’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, Sexyy Red, Pooh Shiesty, Moneybagg Yo, and G Eazy. His impact stretched far beyond hit records, helping launch and elevate the careers of several artists along the way.

One of those artists was Sexyy Red, whose breakout single “Pound Town” was produced by Tay Keith in the early 2020s. Following news of his passing, the St. Louis rapper took to Instagram to honor the producer.

“BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT WE BROTHERS BUT NOT RELATED. I LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA @taykeith STILL DA BEST DUO US 5LIFE.”

While many fans appreciated the tribute, the post also sparked controversy. Social media users flooded the comments section with allegations regarding an alleged financial dispute between the rapper and the producer.

One person wrote, “They Say You Still Owed Him & His Team For I Believe Like 12 Songs….That’s Not Cool SMH.”

Another person wrote, “The man was suing you, don’t act like he rocked with you!”

Additional comments echoed similar sentiments, with many referencing reports that Tay Keith and Sexyy Red had been involved in a disagreement over music production payments and royalties. In recent months, social media users and online forums circulated claims that the producer was seeking compensation he believed he was owed. However, neither Sexyy Red nor Tay Keith publicly addressed those allegations before his passing.

As news of his death spread, fellow artists, producers, and fans shared messages honoring his legacy and contributions to the culture.

Memphis legend and Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J paid tribute to the producer on social media.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this RIP TAY KEITH Memphis Tenn Legend,” he wrote. “Prayers up for the family friends & fans we lost a great one.”

From crafting chart topping records to helping define the sound of an era, Tay Keith’s influence on hip hop is undeniable.

The post R.I.P. Tay Keith! Sexyy Red, Juicy J & More Honor Grammy Nominated Producer Legacy After Family Confirms His Death appeared first on Bossip.

R.I.P. Tay Keith! Sexyy Red, Juicy J & More Honor Grammy Nominated Producer Legacy After Family Confirms His Death was originally published on bossip.com

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