The 2026 FIFA World Cup is serving up more than soccer—it’s introducing international visitors to a uniquely American culinary experience. Fans traveling from around the world are discovering regional favorites ranging from barbecue and fried chicken to signature sauces and Southern comfort food. In host cities like Atlanta, restaurants and food vendors are finding that many visitors are just as excited about tasting local flavors as they are about watching matches. The result is a cultural exchange happening one plate at a time, proving that food can be just as memorable as the action on the field.

https://www.cbsnews.com/atlanta/video/world-cup-visitors-raving-about-american-food-and-sauces/

World Cup Visitors Are Falling in Love With U.S. Flavors was originally published on myclassixatl.com