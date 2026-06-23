Cupid: The Line Dance King Returns With “Flex” & Untold Stories with Reec

Reec Radio sits down with Cupid — the multi-platinum “Linedance King” behind the global smash “Cupid Shuffle” and the viral hit “Flex.” From Lafayette, Louisiana to international stages, Cupid opens up about the journey, the fumbles, the comeback, and what’s next.

🎤 In this episode:

20 years of “Cupid Shuffle” — why the biggest line dance of all time never got old, and how “Flex” became this generation’s anthem

The Atlantic Records fumble: signed in 2007, but nobody knew what to do with a singing, line-dancing record before Instagram or streaming existed

Southern Soul as “happy blues” — staying authentic among weekend superstars, and why he hopes it never goes fully mainstream

Men’s Mental Health Month: the 2016 stroke that took his speech and had him lip-syncing shows for 6 months — and the bull that nearly hit him at a Texas rodeo that same year

Fatherhood, and the day his son called 911 — the moment that “locked him in,” and watching his boy hoop for the Ragin’ Cajuns

Guilty pleasures: rescue farm animals, mini Highland cows, and a ’90s Nintendo collection deep enough to paint a studio Mario colors

Plus — the Cupid documentary coming to Tubi (December / January)

▶️ More big interviews: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgNOck3nfOwGJqCV4UAdwW3EEd9lon6wn

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📻 The Reec Radio LIVE Show with Reec Swiney — Mon–Fri 12–2pm EST · http://www.ReecRadio.com · Live on Apple TV, YouTube, Facebook, You42 & Roku · @ReecRadio @ReecSwiney

Cupid: The Line Dance King Returns With “Flex” & Untold Stories with Reec was originally published on majicatl.com