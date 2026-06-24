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Julio Foolio Murder Convict Tells People To Avoid The Streets

Julio Foolio Murder Convict Tells Young People To Avoid The Streets Before Facing Life Sentence

One of the four men convicted in the murder of Julio Foolio is speaking out with a message for the next generation in Florida.

Published on June 24, 2026
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Julio Foolio aka Charles Jones II
Source: @julio_foolio / Instagram

One of the four men convicted in the murder of Julio Foolio is speaking out with a message for the next generation in Florida.

Isiah Chance, along with Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy, was found guilty in connection with the Jacksonville rapper’s 2024 killing. During his sentencing, Chance took a moment to address young people in his hometown, warning them about the consequences of street violence.

“To my city, man, it ain’t worth it, boy, like, it ain’t worth it. Like, me being a rapper from my city and Foolio being a rapper from our city, it ain’t worth it. The dissing, the beefing, the shooting, like, for what?”

He went on to describe the reality of life behind bars, saying that incarceration quickly reveals who is truly in your corner.

“When you sitting in your cell alone, cold, it’s lonely. Everybody leave you. Like, nobody here for you. Like, the ones that’s your ride or die, your girlfriends, whoever you love, the only person there for you is your mother.”

All four men convicted in the case are expected to face life in prison. Chance also reflected on how quickly his life changed following his arrest, noting that he had little interaction with police before the case.

“I was 21 years old, facing the death penalty. My only interactions with law enforcement was traffic tickets. Wake up next morning, I’m facing the death penalty. That’s how quick life can change. It ain’t worth it, bro. That’s all.”

The sentencing closes another chapter in the murder of Julio Foolio.

Julio Foolio Murder Convict Tells Young People To Avoid The Streets Before Facing Life Sentence was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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