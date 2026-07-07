Georgia 400 Lane Closures, Stay Ahead of the Traffic

If your daily drive includes Georgia 400, it is time to plan ahead. New lane closures have started as crews continue work on the Georgia 400 Express Lanes project. While the construction may slow your commute, a little preparation can help you avoid extra stress. Checking your route before leaving home could save you valuable time during the week.

Why Drivers Will See More Construction

The Georgia Department of Transportation continues work on new express lanes along a 16 mile stretch of Georgia 400. The project runs from the North Springs MARTA Station in Fulton County to just north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. Crews will complete much of the work overnight, but drivers should still expect changing traffic patterns and occasional delays. Officials say the project will improve traffic flow once construction finishes.

When Lane Closures Will Happen

Most lane closures take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Weather can change the construction schedule, so drivers should watch for updates before heading out. Even if you travel during the day, you may notice traffic moving slower as work zones remain in place. Staying alert through construction areas helps keep everyone safe.

Simple Ways to Make Your Commute Easier

Give yourself a little extra travel time if you use Georgia 400 regularly. Traffic apps can help you spot delays before you leave home. If your schedule allows, consider traveling outside the busiest commute hours. You may also want to explore alternate routes until construction moves to another section of the highway.

The Long Term Goal

Construction always tests a driver’s patience, especially on one of metro Atlanta’s busiest highways. Still, transportation leaders believe the new express lanes will reduce congestion and improve travel times for thousands of commuters each day. The project is expected to continue for several years, so drivers should prepare for periodic lane closures along the corridor.

Georgia 400 Lane Closures, Stay Ahead of the Traffic was originally published on majicatl.com