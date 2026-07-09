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Georgia Among America's Top States For Business In 2026

Georgia Among America's Top States For Business In 2026

Published on July 9, 2026
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Welcome to Georgia sign in front of a city skyline with a Ferris wheel and people walking around.
Source: R1 Digital / R1

CNBC has released this year’s ranking for the top states for business, and Georgia has made it to the top ten.

To make its ranking, CNBC scored all 50 states on 138 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness. Since its first study in 2007, CNBC has identified key factors that companies consider when making decisions on sites and where states are focusing their efforts for economic development.

Under CNBC’s methodology, states can earn a maximum of 2,500 points.

How Does Georgia Rank?

This year, the Peach State ranked 7th overall. While receiving high marks for infrastructure (298 points), economy (245), and workforce (220), the state had one of the lowest grades in another top-weighted category, quality of life. With a score of 89, Georgia received an F in the category.

Here’s the overall ranking for the state:

CATEGORY 2026 SCORE 2026 RANK 2025 RANK 2026 GRADE 
INFRASTRUCTURE29854A-
ECONOMY245179B-
WORKFORCE22093B
QUALITY OF LIFE894645F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1811118B+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1501522B+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1222117C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL86816A-
EDUCATION601315B
COST OF LIVING203530C-
OVERALL147177

The Top Ten States For Business

This year, Ohio was ranked as the top state for business, with high rankings in infrastructure and cost of doing business. North Carolina ranked second, with a top economy ranking.

The top ten are as follows:

  1. Ohio
  2. North Carolina
  3. Virginia
  4. Texas
  5. Minnesota
  6. Michigan
  7. Georgia
  8. Florida
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana

In comparison, the worst states for business are:

  • 50. Hawaii
  • 49. Alaska
  • 48. Rhode Island
  • 47. Louisiana
  • 46. West Virginia
  • 45. Montana
  • 44. South Dakota
  • 43. Mississippi
  • 42. Oregon
  • 41. New Mexico

Georgia Among America's Top States For Business In 2026 was originally published on majicatl.com

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