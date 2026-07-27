Listen Live
Close
Sports

Wife Of Chiefs' Coach Eric Bieniemy Reportedly Shot By Their Son

Wife Of Chiefs' Coach Eric Bieniemy Reportedly Shot By Their Son At Home

The former running back and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator’s 57-year-old wife, Mia, was reportedly shot by their son, Elijah, on Sunday evening.

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: JUN 15 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony
Icon Sportswire

In what’s supposed to be a celebratory week in the NFL as training camp kicks off, tragedy has struck the family of Eric Bieniemy.

The former running back and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator’s 57-year-old wife, Mia, was reportedly shot by their son, Elijah, on Sunday evening.

ESPN reports that she is in stable condition at a hospital. 

Loudoun County, Virginia, police confirmed that a woman was being treated for “serious injuries” from multiple gunshot wounds but did not confirm her identity, only that she was shot in the chest and arm.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Elijah was arrested for the alleged shooting and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

Elijah is currently being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Eric was on Missouri Western State’s campus on Sunday for the Chiefs’ second practice of training this season, but ESPN confirms that he was not at Monday’s practice.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the Chiefs told the Associated Press. “Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

After practice, head coach Andy Reid spoke about Bieniemy being with his family in a time of need.

“The most important thing is that EB has an opportunity to spend some time [with his family] and take care of that business. Everybody loves EB. He’s a great person. Things happen,” Reid said. “You have to work through it and time will have to be involved in this to help heal a little bit. It’ll all work out in the long run.”

Bienemy played college football at Colorado, where he still holds the all-time rushing yards record, and placed third in Heisman Trophy votes in 1990, during the Buffs’ championship-winning season.

Following an NFL career, he entered the coaching realm under the tutelage of Andy Reid and was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ LIV and LVII Super Bowl wins. 

After brief coaching stints with the Washington Commanders, UCLA, and the Chicago Bears, he returned to Kansas City earlier this year in the same offensive coordinator role.

See social media’s reaction to the family tragedy below.

Wife Of Chiefs' Coach Eric Bieniemy Reportedly Shot By Their Son At Home was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

WNBA: MAY 31 Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington Accused NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With WNBA Players

Hip-Hop Wired
Air Max 95

Nike Music Exec Indicted For Stealing A Milli From The Swoosh Brand

Hip-Hop Wired
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
Rolling Loud 2026

Biggest Takeaways From Loe Shimmy’s New Album, ‘Pretty Girlz Run The World’

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending

Trending

Education  |  Vassier

Metro Atlanta Schools Announce 2026 Start Dates

Comments
Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
Events  |  paige.boyd

1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

Comments
36:27
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
Birthday Bash: Interviews  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

Young Dro Celebrates Sobriety, PSC Album & Metro Boomin Collab With DJ Misses At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close