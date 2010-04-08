Maria More's Midday Motivation

Listen to Maria More every weekday at 10:30am for your Midday Motivation. “Life isn’t about what happens to you, it’s about how you handle what happens to you … It’s not what happens to you that determines how far you will go in life.

Every situation in your life is “neutral,” it is up to you to determine whether to see it as positive or negative. For example, you could have 2 people who have lost their jobs, 1 person may become depressed and hopeless, while the other person is optimistic and immediately receives a new job offer. Both people were faced with the decision on how to handle it. The outcome of everything you experience in life is all about choice. Nothing negative happens to you unless you choose to see the situation as negative. Behind every misfortune is a hidden opportunity, your job is to find it.