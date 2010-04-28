Maria More's Midday Motivation

Listen to Maria More every weekday at 10:30am for your Midday Motivation! Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference. Attitude separates those who are extremely successful from those who live in poverty. If you don’t like something change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it.

Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference. Attitude separates those who are extremely successful from those who live in poverty. If you don’t like something change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it. If you think about it, the reasons why many people have wealth and success are because of their attitude and the way they approach life. So if you’re feeling sorry for yourself or discouraged today, shift your mind, adjust your attitude and watch how your world begins to change. No matter what the weather, always bring your OWN sunshine. Attitude is a little thing that makes a BIG difference.

