CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Maria More's Midday Motivation

0 reads
Leave a comment

Listen to Maria More every weekday at 10:30am for your Midday Motivation! Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference. Attitude separates those who are extremely successful from those who live in poverty. If you don’t like something change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it.

Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference. Attitude separates those who are extremely successful from those who live in poverty. If you don’t like something change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it. If you think about it, the reasons why many people have wealth and success are because of their attitude and the way they approach life. So if you’re feeling sorry for yourself or discouraged today, shift your mind, adjust your attitude and watch how your world begins to change. No matter what the weather, always bring your OWN sunshine. Attitude is a little thing that makes a BIG difference.

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close