Gabriel Aubry did not dump Halle Berry. She kicked him to the curb months ago, thank you very much.

On Friday news leaked that Halle Berry and her baby’s father had broken up [click here if you missed that] citing the couple’s 10 year age difference as the reason. Well, one of Halle’s friend/ publicist told People.com:

“She kicked him out months ago because he wasn’t able to pull his weight in the relationship and she wanted to move on.”

Did you get that? Halle Berry is still desirable and she can keep a man.