Maria More's Midday Motivation

Listen to Maria More every weekday at 10:30am for your Midday Motivation! Need a little encouragement? Check out today’s message for a motivational boost…

“Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” – Will Rogers

 

A great idea means nothing if you don’t take action to see it come to life. Thinking positive and have a good attitude are only a few of the components necessary for success. You MUST take action. If you have a vision, write out a plan or strategy that you can ACT on in order to see your idea become a reality.

