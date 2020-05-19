The Triple-A Strategy to Combat Racial Inequities in the Healthcare System Amidst COVID-19

Officials are saying that COVID-19 is affecting minority communities at an alarming rate. This inadvertently implies that minority communities are somehow predisposed to COVID-19. The truth is there and major inequities and disparities in our healthcare system; COVID-19 is merely illuminating them. COVID-19 has created chaos and hardship for millions of people across the world. While it’s left us feeling scared, uncertain, frustrated, and devastated, we cannot let this pandemic take away our hope and drive.
Our communities are being affected at a disproportionally high rate but here are things that we can do to help flatten the curve by promoting health equity.
ASK the right questions!
ADVOCATE for our families and neighbors
And ultimately gain ACCESS to resources and support that are available to you.
Featured, in order of appearance:
Dr. Francesca Okolie- Neonatology- @fokolie
Dr. Melissa Burnside- Family Medicine- @thetravelingbronxdoc
Dr. Jaleen Sims- Obstetrics & Gynecology-@jaleensims01
Dr. Brittne Halford- Internal Medicine- @brittnehalford
Dr. April D. McNeill- Pediatric Emergency Medicine- @draprildmcneill
Dr. Dionne Adaora Ibekie- Anesthesiology @dr_adaora
Dr. Nicole Plenty- Maternal-Fetal Medicine- @pregnancy_pearls
Dr. Jade Norris- Family Medicine-@lifestylemedwithdrjade
