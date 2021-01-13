Alliance Theater | Sit In

Inspired by Sit-In: How Four Friends Stood Up by Sitting Down, The New York Times bestselling book by Andrea Davis Pinkney; Illustrated by Brian Pinkney

A Palette Group Production

Original Compositions by Eugene H. Russell IV

Directed by Mark Valdez

Written by Atlanta’s bestselling author, playwright, and Civil Rights Activist, Pearl Cleage (Blues for An Alabama Sky, In My Granny’s Garden, Tell Me My Dream) this original animated short celebrates the power of youth to change history. We meet three friends as they learn about the sit-ins of the Civil Rights era, and powerfully apply those lessons to issues they – and we all – face today. The play invites students, parents, teachers, and families to experience the Civil Rights Movement as a living, breathing energy with practical lessons, ethical challenges, and moral choices that remain relevant today. Featuring a mixture of Civil Rights anthems and new freedom songs composed specifically for the play, Sit-In will move audiences, encourage intergenerational conversations, and inspire the next generation of conscientious social activists.

