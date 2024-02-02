Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Atlanta Black Expo

Add to Calendar
Pro Networker - Atlanta Black Expo 2024

The Atlanta Black Expo is coming back on February 10th to the Cobb Galleria.

Brought to you by Clover from Fiserv, the Atlanta Black Expo is a day of empowerment and celebration. Enjoy inspiring speakers, engaging exhibitors, speed networking, vibrant art, a kids’ expo, live demos, and more!

For tickets or exhibitor tables, visit ATLBlackExpo.com.

Pro Networker - Atlanta Black Expo 2024

Source: Pro Networker / Pro Networker

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close