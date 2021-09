Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run (Featuring Ludarics & Sevyn Streeter)

DID YOU KNOW THAT ATLANTA HAS THE THIRD-HIGHEST RATE OF NEW HIV CASES IN THE NATION, AND MOST ARE AFRICAN AMERICANS? YES, HIV IS STILL AN ISSUE IN OUR COMMUNITY, BUT YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE. COME OUT TO PIEDMONT PARK ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH FOR THE 31ST ANNUAL AIDS WALK AND MUSIC FEST. THE DAY WILL BE FILLED WITH FOOD, FUN, AND A CONCERT FEATURING SEVYN STREETER AND ATL’S OWN, LUDACRIS. PRESENTED AHF PHARMACY PROCEEDS GO TO 10 LOCAL AIDS SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN OUR COMMUNITY. SO FORM A TEAM, JOIN A TEAM OR JUST BRING YOUR CREW AND LETS KNOCKOUT HIV. TO LEARN MORE OR TO REGISTER GO TO AIDSWALKATLANTA.COM.

