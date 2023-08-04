- Date/time: September 24th, 12:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Piedmont Park
- Phone: 706-333-9513
- Web: More Info
It’s the Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival happening Sunday, September 24th at Piedmont Park.
Over 100 Seafood & Caribbean Food Truck Vendors
Live Entertainment featuring Afro Beats, R&B, Hip-Hop, Southern Soul, House Music, Dance Hall, Reggae & Soca
Lawn Chairs and Coolers welcome
Gates open at 12noon
For vendors contact 706-333-9513
