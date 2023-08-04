Listen Live
Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival

Venue Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Fest

It’s the Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival happening Sunday, September 24th at Piedmont Park.

Over 100 Seafood & Caribbean Food Truck Vendors

Live Entertainment featuring Afro Beats, R&B, Hip-Hop, Southern Soul, House Music, Dance Hall, Reggae & Soca

Lawn Chairs and Coolers welcome

Gates open at 12noon

For vendors contact 706-333-9513

