Listen Live
Back To Events

Back to School with Just Peachy Home Care

Add to Calendar
Just Peachy Home Care LLC
  • Date/time: July 29th, 10:30am to 2:30pm
  • Venue: Fulton County DFACS Office
  • Address: 515 Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, GA

Join Just Peachy Home Care for a Back to School and Community Health Fair

on Saturday, July 29th from 10:30am to 2pm at the Fulton County DFACS Office located at 515 Fairburn Road in Southwest Atlanta!

Free health information, popcorn, face painting, haircuts, and school supplies for each child accompanied by a parent, while supplies last! Free health screenings, free school supplies, plus register for a chance to win a $500 gift card and other prizes!

Just Peachy Home Care LLC

Source: Just Peachy Home Care LLC / Just Peachy Home Care LLC

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close