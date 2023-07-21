Back to School with Just Peachy Home Care

- Date/time: July 29th, 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Venue: Fulton County DFACS Office
- Address: 515 Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, GA
Join Just Peachy Home Care for a Back to School and Community Health Fair
on Saturday, July 29th from 10:30am to 2pm at the Fulton County DFACS Office located at 515 Fairburn Road in Southwest Atlanta!
Free health information, popcorn, face painting, haircuts, and school supplies for each child accompanied by a parent, while supplies last! Free health screenings, free school supplies, plus register for a chance to win a $500 gift card and other prizes!
