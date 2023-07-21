Listen Live
Back To Events

Back to School with Peach State Health Plan

Add to Calendar
Peach State Health Plan
  • Date/time: July 29th, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Fulton County DFACS Office
  • Address: 515 Fairburn Road, Atlanta, GA

It’s time for Back to School!

Join Hot 107.9 for a Back to School and Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 29th from Noon to 2pm at the Fulton County DFACS Office, 515 Fairburn Road in Southwest Atlanta! Free giveaways, free school supplies, free hair cuts, free health screenings!

Sponsored by Peach State Health Plan. Here for you. Here for Georgia.

Peach State Health Plan

Source: Peach State Health Plan / Peach State Health Plan

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close