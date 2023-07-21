Back to School with Peach State Health Plan

- Date/time: July 29th, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
- Venue: Fulton County DFACS Office
- Address: 515 Fairburn Road, Atlanta, GA
It’s time for Back to School!
Join Hot 107.9 for a Back to School and Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 29th from Noon to 2pm at the Fulton County DFACS Office, 515 Fairburn Road in Southwest Atlanta! Free giveaways, free school supplies, free hair cuts, free health screenings!
Sponsored by Peach State Health Plan. Here for you. Here for Georgia.
