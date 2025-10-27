HOT@NITE’s Ballerz & Bowlerz (Hosted By MiAsia Symone)

Decatur! We’re bringing you Hot 107.9’s Inaugural BALLERZ & BOWLERZ charity event!

Hosted by HOT@NITE’s MiAsia Symone, join us for the biggest celebrity bowling event of the year! Your favorite celebrities and influencers will go head-to-head as we raise money to support upcoming local charity initiatives. Register your team or register solo for your chance to play!

Join us for a night of fun, networking, refreshments, and more!

All proceeds benefit Hands on the Future Foundation, Inc.