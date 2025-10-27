Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

HOT@NITE’s Ballerz & Bowlerz (Hosted By MiAsia Symone)

Add to Calendar

Ballerz & Bowlerz
  • Date/time: Nov 7, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Comet Pub & Lanes
  • Address: 1458 Church Street, Suite E, Decatur, GA, 30030
  • Web: http://bit.ly/3L8cpSR

Decatur! We’re bringing you Hot 107.9’s Inaugural BALLERZ & BOWLERZ charity event!

Hosted by HOT@NITE’s MiAsia Symone, join us for the biggest celebrity bowling event of the year! Your favorite celebrities and influencers will go head-to-head as we raise money to support upcoming local charity initiatives. Register your team or register solo for your chance to play!

Join us for a night of fun, networking, refreshments, and more!

All proceeds benefit Hands on the Future Foundation, Inc.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

2 Items
Entertainment

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

The Conjuring 4
Contests

The Conjuring: Last Rites x Six Flags Fright Fest Contest

News

Reec sits down with a promising candidate & seasoned council woman #Austell

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close