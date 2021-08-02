Black Label Ent. | Splash Sundays Part II

- Date/time: August 8th, 3:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: LOCATION GIVEN WITH PURCHASE OF TICKET!
- Web: More Info
This Pool Party is TICKET ONLY. If you do not have a ticket you will not gain entry. Once you purchase ticket you will get emailed 2 days before the event the location of the Pool Party
For more info follow @BlackLabelEnt19 @EazyThisEazyTht on IG 📸
🚨🚨SWIM ATTIRE MANDATORY 🚨🚨(you will pay extra for tennis shoes)
Fav Foreign • Beat King • D-Walk
Co-Hosted by STUEY ROCK 💪🏾🎤
Music By DJ Bounce & DJ Rocky Montana
– Bottle service is available text 678-888-5912
– Hookah available
– Liquor
– Food Trucks
– Bottle Service
– Great Music
– Great Vibes
– Water Gun Friendly
– Twerk Contest
– Beautiful Humans
SECURITY STRICTLY ENFORCED !