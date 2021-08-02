Back To Events

Black Label Ent. | Splash Sundays Part II

Black Label Ent. 19 | Splash Sundays Part II
  • Date/time: August 8th, 3:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: LOCATION GIVEN WITH PURCHASE OF TICKET!
  • Web: More Info

This Pool Party is TICKET ONLY. If you do not have a ticket you will not gain entry. Once you purchase ticket you will get emailed 2 days before the event the location of the Pool Party

For more info follow @BlackLabelEnt19 @EazyThisEazyTht on IG 📸

🚨🚨SWIM ATTIRE MANDATORY 🚨🚨(you will pay extra for tennis shoes)

Fav Foreign • Beat King • D-Walk

Co-Hosted by STUEY ROCK 💪🏾🎤

Music By DJ Bounce & DJ Rocky Montana

– Bottle service is available text 678-888-5912

– Hookah available

– Liquor

– Food Trucks

– Bottle Service

– Great Music

– Great Vibes

– Water Gun Friendly

– Twerk Contest

– Beautiful Humans

SECURITY STRICTLY ENFORCED !

