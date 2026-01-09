- Date/time: Jan 9, 8:01pm
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
- Address: 177 North Ave NW, Atlanta, GA, 30332
- Web: https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/events/BM
Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour with special guests Anderson .Pakk as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas
Saturday, April 25 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
