Cobb County Back to School

  • Date/time: July 25th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Cobb County Civic Center
  • Address: 548 S Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA, 30060

You’re invited to another great community event! It’s the Cobb County Back to School Event!

