Davido – Are We African Yet?

“Are we African yet?” (AWAY Festival), a one-day music festival and cultural experience is

the brainchild of Nigerian-American superstar Davido. The Festival, taking place on the 18th

November 2022 at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, was conceived to promote and foster cultural

exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world. Davido’s level of collaboration

with U.S based artists over the years has positioned him as he bridge between Africa and the

world, a mantle that he has carried proudly.

The demand for African music, fashion and culture worldwide has restored a sense of pride

to Africans everywhere with most yearning for a deeper connection with home.

The A.W.A.Y Festival is an opportunity that urges the African diaspora and non-Africans

around the world to find and celebrate each other’s roots and experience African culture

like never before.

Afrobeats music is currently one of the fastest growing music genre gaining global

recognition and some of Africa’s finest artists will grace the stage alongside some of the

hottest artists stateside with headline performances by DAVIDO, KIZZ DANIEL, PHEELZ,

VICTONY, OXLADE, BNXN, FOCALISTIC AND MORE.