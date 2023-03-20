- Date/time: January 1st, 12:00am
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES
D&D: HONOR AMONG THEIVES – Advance Screening Hosted by Robiiiworld
Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1PM
Regal Hollywood 24 (3265 Northeast Expy Access, Chamblee, GA 30341)
Click here to receive your free ticket!
https://gofobo.com/main/movie_landing/RG5EMTA3OQ%3D%3D
*Please note/As always: RSVPs do NOT guarantee seats at the screening. The theater is overbooked to ensure capacity and seating is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. You and your guests must enter the auditorium together.
