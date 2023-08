Radio One ATL WELCOMES THE EVECE ‘WALK FOR LIFE” 5K AND RUN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 26TH AT PIEDMONT PARK.

THE PURPOSE OF THE WALK FOR LIFE IS TO GIVE EMPOWERMENT TO EXPRESS OUR OWN EMOTIONAL SURVIVAL AND SUPPORT IN A MENTAL AND PHYSICAL WAY, WHILE GIVING A PLATFORM AND POWER TO OUR MISSION.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION VISIT EVECEWALKFORLIFE DOT ORG.