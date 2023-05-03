Fast X Exclusive Screening!

- Date/time: May 19th, 12:00am
This Summer, how do you choose the ones you save? Universal Pictures presents the most action-packed film of the year! The end of the road begins in FAST X. Rated PG-13. Ride or die May 19th, only in theaters.
Claim a pass to see FAST X before anyone else at an advance screening in Atlanta!
Click here to get your passes: https://gofobo.com/FXWHTA
If the site asks for a code, enter: FXWHTA
Screening Info
Movie: FASX
Location: Regal Atlantic Station
Date: Monday, May 15th
Time: 7:30PM
Click here to watch the official trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOb15GVFZxU&feature=youtu.be
