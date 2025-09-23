Listen Live
Free Your Mind Festival

Free Your Mind Festival
  • Date/time: Sep 27
  • Venue: Starr Park Amphitheater
  • Address: 803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, GA

🎤 Atlanta! Get ready for the Ultimate Tailgate & Free Your Mind Festival.
📍 Saturday, September 27th at 2PM at Starr Park in Forest Park – 803 Forest Parkway.
🎶 It’s a day of live music, real conversations, and uplifting vibes for the whole community.
👨‍👩‍👧 Bring the family! Enjoy the Kids Zone, pony rides, face painting, sip & paint, free massages, giveaways, and a BBQ competition.
🎶 Brought to you by The City of Forest Park & Star-Studded Productions.

