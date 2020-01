Future Foundation 5th Annual Keep It 100 Luncheon

RADIO ONE INVITES YOU TO JOIN FUTURE FOUNDATION AT THE THIRD ANNUAL KEEP IT 100 LUNCHEON, MARCH 21ST AT THE GATHERING SPOT. FUTURE FOUNDATION LEVELS THE PLAYING FIELD FOR OUR YOUTH WITH PROGRAMS IN EDUCATION, HEALTH AND LIFE SKILLS. THE LUNCHEON CELEBRATES THE SUCCESS OF THESE PROGRAMS AND THE 100 PER CENT HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION RATE OF OUR STUDENTS. GET YOUR TICKETS AND MORE INFO ON FUTURE FOUNDATION’S PROGRAMS

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT GO TO http://future-foundation.com/

Also On Hot 107.9: