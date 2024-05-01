Listen Live
Hot 107.9/R&B and Soul picnic

  • Date/time: May 11, 12:00am to May 12, 12:00am
Hot 107.9 welcomes the 3rd Annual Atlanta R&B and Soul Picnic, Saturday May 11th and Sunday May 12th to Westside Park. What better way to heal the soul then a safe space with good R&B and Soul music. This picnic features some of the Nation’s hottest DJ’s, food, music, games and more! So come out and enjoy some of the best of new and classic R&B and Soul music. The picnic starts at 12 noon until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday. 
 
You can win a pair of 2-day passes to this event by registering now to win! Good luck from Atlanta’s number one hip-hop station, Hot 107.9! 
