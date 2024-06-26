Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion Is Bringing The Hot Girl Summer Tour Back To ATL!

- Date/time: Jul 2
Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion and the Hot Girl Summer tour is coming back to ATL!
Next Tuesday, July 2, Megan and GloRilla will be hitting the stage at State Farm Arena!
