Janelle Monae & Wondaland Arts Society presents #WONDALUNCH ON US!

- Date/time: April 26th, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
- Web: More Info
Janelle Monáe + Wondaland Arts Society, in partnership with Project Isaiah, The Gathering Spot, Councilman Andre Dickens, and Hot 107.9 present:
#WONDALUNCH ON US!
Drive through and enjoy contact-free boxed lunches + more for you and your family on us! This is a drive through and walk up food relief effort for the city of Atlanta and surrounding areas in response to covid-19.
Date:
Sunday, April 26th
Time:
12pm to 3pm
All families must pre-register using at tinyurl.com/WondaLunchOnUs
Current covid-19 social distancing ordinances allow for drive through and walk up service only. Everyone is welcome!