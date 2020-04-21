Back To Events

Janelle Monae & Wondaland Arts Society presents #WONDALUNCH ON US!

WondaLunch On Us
  • Date/time: April 26th, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
Janelle Monáe + Wondaland Arts Society, in partnership with Project Isaiah, The Gathering Spot, Councilman Andre Dickens, and Hot 107.9 present:

#WONDALUNCH ON US!

Drive through and enjoy contact-free boxed lunches + more for you and your family on us! This is a drive through and walk up food relief effort for the city of Atlanta and surrounding areas in response to covid-19.

Date:

Sunday, April 26th

Time:

12pm to 3pm

All families must pre-register using at tinyurl.com/WondaLunchOnUs

Current covid-19 social distancing ordinances allow for drive through and walk up service only. Everyone is welcome!

