Janelle Monae & Wondaland Arts Society presents #WONDALUNCH ON US!

Janelle Monáe + Wondaland Arts Society, in partnership with Project Isaiah, The Gathering Spot, Councilman Andre Dickens, and Hot 107.9 present:

#WONDALUNCH ON US!

Drive through and enjoy contact-free boxed lunches + more for you and your family on us! This is a drive through and walk up food relief effort for the city of Atlanta and surrounding areas in response to covid-19.

Date:

Sunday, April 26th

Time:

12pm to 3pm

All families must pre-register using at tinyurl.com/WondaLunchOnUs

Current covid-19 social distancing ordinances allow for drive through and walk up service only. Everyone is welcome!

