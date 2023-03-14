On Air

Back To Events

Josephine Lounge: Sin Sundays 2023

Add to Calendar
Josephine Lounge: Sin Sundays
  • Date/time: January 1st, 10:00pm to December 31st, 3:00am
  • Venue: Josephine Lounge
  • Address: 3277 Buford Hwy, Atlanta, GA, 30329

Atlanta’s #1 Sunday Night Party. No one does it big on Sunday like Josephine Lounge.

 

Josephine Lounge: Sin Sundays

Source: Provided: Josephine Lounge / Provided: Josephine Lounge

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Close