Lecrae: The Reconstruction World Tour

- Date/time: Nov 23, 8:00pm
- Venue: Tabernacle
- Address: 152 Luckie St., Atlanta, GA, 30303
- Web: https://bit.ly/3H8KtN4
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
-
From Producer to Rapper: MexikoDro Stays True to His Roots
-
Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra
-
ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case
-
Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL
-
Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest "Muse"
-
Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video