- Date/time: June 29th, 12:00am
Lil Durk: Sorry For The Drought Tour
Saturday, July 29
Lakewood Amphitheater
Support: NLE CHOPPA and DD Osama
Link: https://concerts.livenation.com/lil-durk-sorry-for-the-drought-atlanta-georgia-07-29-2023/event/0E005EA1AB182C60?_gl=1*1cpsalr*_gcl_au*MTUwODk5ODIzNC4xNjg3MjgwMDc3*_ga*OTMxNDYwNDI0LjE2NjI0NzgyMzg.*_ga_H1KKSGW33X*MTY4NzI4MDA5MS4zLjAuMTY4NzI4MDA5MS42MC4wLjA.&_ga=2.207730834.1453119174.1687280092-931460424.1662478238
