Radio One Atlanta is proud to be the EXCLUSIVE RADIO PARTNER of the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off! 🔥

Don’t miss the premier HBCU football showdown as Alabama A&M takes on Howard University in a nationally televised primetime matchup!

📅 Saturday, August 29

🕢 7:30 PM

📍 Center Parc Stadium | Atlanta, GA

📺 Live on ABC

MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE: Alabama A&M vs Howard was originally published on majicatl.com