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MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE: Alabama A&M vs Howard

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Radio One Atlanta is proud to be the EXCLUSIVE RADIO PARTNER of the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off! 🔥

Don’t miss the premier HBCU football showdown as Alabama A&M takes on Howard University in a nationally televised primetime matchup!

📅 Saturday, August 29
🕢 7:30 PM
📍 Center Parc Stadium | Atlanta, GA
📺 Live on ABC

MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE: Alabama A&M vs Howard was originally published on majicatl.com

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