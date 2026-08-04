- Date/time: Aug 29, 7:00pm
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- Address: 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta, GA, 30315
- Web: https://www.meacswacchallenge.com/
Radio One Atlanta is proud to be the EXCLUSIVE RADIO PARTNER of the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off! 🔥
Don’t miss the premier HBCU football showdown as Alabama A&M takes on Howard University in a nationally televised primetime matchup!
📅 Saturday, August 29
🕢 7:30 PM
📍 Center Parc Stadium | Atlanta, GA
📺 Live on ABC
MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE: Alabama A&M vs Howard was originally published on majicatl.com
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