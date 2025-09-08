Metro Atlanta Classic Battle of The Bands

- Date/time: Oct 5, 4:00pm
- Venue: Tara Stadium
- Address: 1055 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro, GA, 30236
- Web: https://gofan.co/event/4390052?schoolId=GA5095_1
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
From Producer to Rapper: MexikoDro Stays True to His Roots
-
Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]
-
ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case
-
Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real
-
Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest "Muse"
-
21 Savage's Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture